A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a collision involving their two motorcycles on the southern island of Crete.

One 18-year-old rider died on the spot while the other, aged 22, was taken to hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that the accident took place at approximately 11 p.m. in the Perivolia area of Hania, northwestern Crete.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by authorities.