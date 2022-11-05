NEWS

Flying fast over Greece

To the pilots of the 331st All-Weather Squadron, flying over the Aegean at high speed – often abruptly changing direction and altitude – always being on alert to engage with Turkish fighters on one of their frequent intrusions into Greek airspace is a routine day.

To a Kathimerini reporter who flew for 50 minutes over the central Aegean in the co-pilot’s seat of one of the squadron’s Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, it was a unique, if at times uncomfortable, experience.

The reporter had to ask his pilot, Hellenic Air Force Lieutenant-Colonel Katsaros, to go easy. Still, the plane could go from flying at 10,000 feet to just over 300 feet, seemingly skimming over the waves, in no time at all.

