NEWS

Maria Kokkinou, Benaki Museum architect, dies

Maria Kokkinou, Benaki Museum architect, dies

Marina Kokkinou, a prominent Greek architect, died Sunday.

With her husband, Andreas Kourkoulas, with whom she had founded Kokkinou Kourkoulas Architects and Associates in 1987, she was involved in many projects, private but also public, in all types of buildings, including, later in her career, renovations.

In an interview, the couple pointed out to the Benaki Museum, on Pireos St., built from 2001-5, as their emblematic project.

Kokkinou had graduated with a Degree in Architecture at the National Technical University of Athens in 1979, followed by a Master of Science (1981) and a Ph.D. In “Linguistics in Architectural Theory and Criticism after Modernism” at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College, London (1986).

She was also employed for two years (1981 – 83) at the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (O.M.A.), an international architecture firm founded by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas.

Besides her private practice, Kokkinou was a Professor of Architecture at her alma mater, NTUA, since 1992.

maria-kokkinou-benaki-museum-architect-dies0

Obituary Architecture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Daniel Smith, 90, dies; Thought to be the last child of an enslaved person
NEWS

Daniel Smith, 90, dies; Thought to be the last child of an enslaved person

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies
NEWS

Prominent actor, director Kostas Kazakos dies

Greece expresses grief over Gorbachev’s death
NEWS

Greece expresses grief over Gorbachev’s death

Prominent publisher Stavros Psycharis dies, aged 77
NEWS

Prominent publisher Stavros Psycharis dies, aged 77

Stage actress Anna Polytimou dies
NEWS

Stage actress Anna Polytimou dies

Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75
NEWS

Election analyst Ilias Nikolakopoulos dead at 75