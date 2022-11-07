Dendias, Kasoulides to discuss Cyprus issue, Eastern Med, Ukraine in Athens

Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, will meet in Athens on Monday with his Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, to discuss developments in the Cyprus issue and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They will also focus on EU-related issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two ministers will have a one-on-one meeting at noon, followed by expanded talks and make joint statements to the press at about 1.15 p.m, followed by a working lunch.