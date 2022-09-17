Greece welcomes lifting of US arms embargo on Cyprus

Greece welcomed on Saturday a decision by the United States to lift a decades-old arms embargo on Cyprus, saying it constitutes a “political landmark” in relations between Washington and Nicosia.

“I welcome and express my deep satisfaction for the decision of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the full lifting of the arms embargo by the US against Cyprus,” greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias tweeted.

“I believe that this decision constitutes a political landmark in relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States of America.”

He also thanked the US Congress and the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, for pushing through the 2019 East Med Act that included the provision for the embargo.