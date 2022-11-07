NEWS

Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants

Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants

Pope Francis said on Sunday European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive.

He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off between the government and charity ships trying to disembark migrants.

“The European Union has to take up a policy of collaboration and help. It can’t leave Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain with the responsibility of all the migrants that arrive on their shores,” he told reporters on the plane returning from a four-day trip to Bahrain.

“Each government of the European Union should agree on how many migrants it can take,” Francis said.

“Migration policy has to be agreed upon by all countries. There can’t be a policy without consensus,” he said.

Matteo Salvini, head of Italy’s anti-immigrant League party and deputy prime minister in the new right-wing government, thanked the pope for his “words of great wisdom.”

“Italy cannot be left alone and cannot take in everyone,” Salvini added in a statement. [Reuters]

Religion Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Vartholomaios meets with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland
NEWS

Vartholomaios meets with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

All Europe must share responsibility for migrants, pope says
NEWS

All Europe must share responsibility for migrants, pope says

Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday
NEWS

Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesvos
NEWS

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesvos

Pope visits migrant camps on Lesvos
NEWS

Pope visits migrant camps on Lesvos

Fifty refugees to leave Cyprus for Italy with pope
NEWS

Fifty refugees to leave Cyprus for Italy with pope