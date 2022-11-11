NEWS

Survey exposes gender inequality at universities

Twenty percent of Greek students have suffered inequality because of their gender, socioeconomic status or political affiliation, according to a new poll.

The Truberries survey (questionnaires were handed out by members of the liberal Panhellenic Independent Student Movement, or PANKS), which was commissioned by the local chapter of the feminist Lean In Network, also found that 16% of female and 12% of male students have received stereotypical or negative comments about their appearance.

Asked about what they see as the biggest obstacle to their academic performance, 34% of women said unfair evaluation, 20% said sex discrimination, while 18% pointed to criticism that their field of study does not suit their gender. The respective percentages for men were 34, 7 and 4%.

Meanwhile, 35% of men said there is no inequality in Greek academia. 

