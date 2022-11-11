Greece seeks to pre-empt Turkish hostility with drills

Greece is looking into the possibility of scheduling joint military exercises with the United States and France to coincide with national elections next year in a bid to pre-empt Turkish actions aimed at disrupting peace in the Aegean over that sensitive period.

Kathimerini has learned that diplomatic officials are currently in talks with their counterparts in Washington and Paris.

Due to changes in the electoral process, Greece is heading for a double ballot, making officials particularly concerned of a Turkish provocation during the roughly 30-day period where the country is likely to be led by an interim administration. Turkish provocations have in the past coincided with periods of political transition or uncertainty in Athens.

Drills, which would involve US and French aircraft carriers, would be integrated in ongoing training programs between the Hellenic Armed Forces and allied militaries.