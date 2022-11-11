NEWS

Bodies of three people found in the eastern Aegean

File photo.

Greece’s coast guard said two bodies were found Friday on the shore of the eastern Aegean islet of Farkamokoni, and authorities suspect the people were migrants who died while attempting to get to Greece from the nearby Turkish coast. Medical examiners on the island of Leros will conduct an autopsy that will determine the cause of death.

Also Friday, a third body was found off the eastern coast of Symi island. An autopsy will be performed on the island of Rhodes.

The nationalities and identities of the people who died were not immediately known.

At least 28 people died after an overloaded migrant smuggling boat sunk in the western Aegean Sea earlier this month.

