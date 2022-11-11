Hardalias attends Athens Armistice Day commemoration

Deputy National Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias attended an Armistice Day memorial event that was held at the French section of the Allied War Cemetery, in the coastal suburb of Alimos in Athens on Friday.

At the invitation of French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave, Hardalias laid a wreath at the Monument to the Fallen.

The memorial event, organized by the French Embassy, was also attended by the ambassadors of the UK, Germany, Serbia as well as representatives of the US, Canadian, Italian Australian and Belgian embassies.

High-ranking Greek military officials also attended.