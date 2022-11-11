NEWS

Hardalias attends Athens Armistice Day commemoration

Hardalias attends Athens Armistice Day commemoration
[Twitter/@FranceenGrece]

Deputy National Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias attended an Armistice Day memorial event that was held at the French section of the Allied War Cemetery, in the coastal suburb of Alimos in Athens on Friday.

At the invitation of French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave, Hardalias laid a wreath at the Monument to the Fallen.

The memorial event, organized by the French Embassy, was also attended by the ambassadors of the UK, Germany, Serbia as well as representatives of the US, Canadian, Italian Australian and Belgian embassies.

High-ranking Greek military officials also attended. [AMNA]

War History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t to draft national action plan against antisemitism
NEWS

Gov’t to draft national action plan against antisemitism

Cyprus celebrates independence anniversary
NEWS

Cyprus celebrates independence anniversary

Turkish invasion of Cyprus commemorated
NEWS

Turkish invasion of Cyprus commemorated

Cyprus president: Turkish Cypriot proposals aim at partition
NEWS

Cyprus president: Turkish Cypriot proposals aim at partition

Opposition MPs slam deputy minister over 1973 uprising remarks
NEWS

Opposition MPs slam deputy minister over 1973 uprising remarks

Dendias: Countries should follow Rwanda’s example, admit ‘dark chapters’ of their past
NEWS

Dendias: Countries should follow Rwanda’s example, admit ‘dark chapters’ of their past