Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet, says Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) walks with US President Joe Biden during the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday. [Made Nagi/Pool Photo via AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

It said Biden offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, and told Erdogan that his administration would continue to support Turkey in its bid to procure F-16 fighter jets.

Biden also said Turkey is an important actor in Sweden’s NATO accession bid, and thanked Erdogan for his role in the resumption of a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.

The US State Department, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the two leaders “discussed continued close coordination on NATO Alliance issues, and other issues of regional and global concern.”

“President Biden expressed his appreciation to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed has been critical to improving global food security amid Russia’s war and that the Initiative must continue,” it said.

The American president also “expressed his deep condolences to President Erdogan and the people of Turkiye on the acts of violence in Istanbul and made clear we stand with our NATO Ally,” according to the State Department. Reuters/US Department of State]