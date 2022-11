Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for the opening of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15, 2022. [Bay Ismoyo/Pool via Reuters]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Greece to “mind its place” and “remember the history” during a speech at a news conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

He also repeated a thinly veiled threat to invade the country by stating that “we can come suddenly one night,” adding that Greece’s efforts to boost its military presence on Aegean islands “has no meaning.”