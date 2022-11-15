Erdogan thanks international community for support after deadly bombing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted a tweet on Tuesday thanking dozens of countries for their condolences and expressions of support following the deadly weekend bombing in Istanbul.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all countries and international organizations that have responded to the terrorist attack on Istiklal Avenue, shared our grief, and offered condolences,” Erdogan said in tweet, which he also signed with his personal signature.

The United States, and Greece, were among the flags displayed below the message, in a departure from Ankara’s earlier stance, which included rejecting Washington’s condolences over the attack and accusing Greece of hosting terrorists.