Ninety-four migrants rescued off southwestern Peloponnese

The Greek coast guard has rescued 94 people from a migrant smuggling ship that ran into trouble off the southwestern coast of the Peloponnese on Saturday.

The migrants were crammed onto a small sailboat and were some 55 nautical miles west of Pylos, in an area where winds were blowing at speeds of around 6 Beaufort, when they issued a distress signal on Saturday afternoon.

The coast guard dispatched three boats to help them and all 94 passengers were being brought safely to shore in the city of Kalamata. 

Migration

