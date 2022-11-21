NEWS

Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar after years of acrimony

Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar after years of acrimony
[EPA]

After a long period of tension, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Qatar, describing it as a fresh beginning in bilateral ties, the Egyptian Presidency said on Monday. The two leaders were in Qatar to watch the World Cup soccer tournament begin.

Their meeting is seen as a clear indication of the commitment that seems to exist at the political level for improved ties which were rocked by Erdogan’s tough denunciation of Sisi in the past. Although serious objections still remain in Egypt over Ankara’s role in Libya, the two sides appear bent on seeking areas of cooperation.

While concerned, Athens is continuing efforts to consolidate and strengthen the already close bilateral relations with Cairo. Tellingly, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki will sign the agreement on Tuesday on search and rescue jurisdictions.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake
NEWS

Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake

Greece an ‘indispensable’ NATO ally, State Department spokesman says
NEWS

Greece an ‘indispensable’ NATO ally, State Department spokesman says

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body
NEWS

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body

Greece: Turkey’s two-state solution demand for Cyprus ‘unacceptable’
NEWS

Greece: Turkey’s two-state solution demand for Cyprus ‘unacceptable’

Erdogan thanks international community for support after deadly bombing
NEWS

Erdogan thanks international community for support after deadly bombing

Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet, says Turkish presidency
NEWS

Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet, says Turkish presidency