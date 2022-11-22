Prosecutor recommends the retraction of parliamentary immunity for Patsis

The Appeals Prosecutor responsible for declarations of wealth, or “pothen esches” in Greek, submitted a motion on Tuesday for Parliament to retract the immunity of MP Andreas Patsis to allow him to face criminal charges over his financial statements.

According to the prosecutor, there is enough evidence to indict Patsis over his submitted declarations of wealth since 2019.

The file on Patsis will arrive in Parliament through the Supreme Court Prosecutor, where the house will determine if Patsis will face criminal charges.