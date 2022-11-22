NEWS

Journalist testifies in wiretapping case

[InTime News]

Journalist Kostas Vaxevanis, who published a series of lists with people who were allegedly wiretapped, testified for several hours before the two prosecutors handling the case on Tuesday.

The journalist arrived at the prosecutor’s office at 11 a.m., accompanied by his lawyer and SYRIZA Justice Spokesperson Giannis Mantzouranis, and concluded his testimony at approximately 4 p.m.

“What you must know is that since July 2022, before it become known that [PASOK Leader] Nikos Androulakis is being wiretapped, more than 50 people left the National Intelligence Service who are now back at their desks. Why are they back?” he asked reporters on his way out, adding that “they are the nucleus and they must be investigated.”

Wiretapping Justice

