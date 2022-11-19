NEWS

Ex-minister will not attend special court

Ex-minister will not attend special court

Former minister of state for the SYRIZA government Nikos Pappas has chosen not to attend the special court during the hearing of the case for his handling of the TV license tender, stating that he will be represented by his lawyers.

The former minister, a key defendant in the case, said in a written statement that his choice to be absent from the trial was dictated by his position that the trial is political.

Pappas faces charges of misconduct (misdemeanor) regarding the organization and implementation of the tender process for the TV licenses.

His choice, in particular, to have the businessman Christos Kalogritsas participate in the tender without having the money or meeting the necessary conditions has been seen to be part of a wider aim to ensure that the SYRIZA government had a station it could influence.

Kalogritsas has also made allegations against Pappas, namely that he entered the tender process on the orders of the minister.

What’s more, the guarantee money was given by a well-known business group, again on the orders of Pappas. Kalogritsas said he will attend the trial.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
NEWS

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics

Bogus doctor convicted of seven counts of murder, slapped with 50-year sentence
NEWS

Bogus doctor convicted of seven counts of murder, slapped with 50-year sentence

Journalist who published list of alleged wiretapping targets called to testify anew
NEWS

Journalist who published list of alleged wiretapping targets called to testify anew

Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed
NEWS

Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed

Bugging cases probe is moving along slowly
NEWS

Bugging cases probe is moving along slowly

Turkish prosecutor says Erdogan rival should be convicted, banned from politics
NEWS

Turkish prosecutor says Erdogan rival should be convicted, banned from politics