Ex-minister will not attend special court

Former minister of state for the SYRIZA government Nikos Pappas has chosen not to attend the special court during the hearing of the case for his handling of the TV license tender, stating that he will be represented by his lawyers.

The former minister, a key defendant in the case, said in a written statement that his choice to be absent from the trial was dictated by his position that the trial is political.

Pappas faces charges of misconduct (misdemeanor) regarding the organization and implementation of the tender process for the TV licenses.

His choice, in particular, to have the businessman Christos Kalogritsas participate in the tender without having the money or meeting the necessary conditions has been seen to be part of a wider aim to ensure that the SYRIZA government had a station it could influence.

Kalogritsas has also made allegations against Pappas, namely that he entered the tender process on the orders of the minister.

What’s more, the guarantee money was given by a well-known business group, again on the orders of Pappas. Kalogritsas said he will attend the trial.