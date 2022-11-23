Newspaper editor testifies in surveillance case

The editor of the newspaper Documento, journalist Kostas Vaxevanis, who has named specific politicians, journalists and businessmen as victims of the wiretapping case, testified on Tuesday at the Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the investigations into the allegations of interception of communications.

According to reports, he referred extensively to what he has already published; that there was a surveillance center with the involvement of the government headquarters at Maximos Mansion. He claimed the surveillance was conducted either by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) or through the illegal malicious software Predator, or simultaneously.

However, he reportedly did not name government officials as being responsible for the interceptions, nor the prime minister.

Kathimerini understands that Vaxevanis gave names of employees, Israeli nationals, of the Intellexa company, which, media reports have claimed, was involved in the surveillances.