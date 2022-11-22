Police detain 50 in raid on squat

Police in Athens detained over 50 people during a large-scale operation launched on Tuesday morning in a run-down housing estate on Alexandras Avenue that is mostly in the hands of squatters.

The operation was launched to apprehend a suspected arsonist who is accused of carrying out an attack on the premises of the Real media group in July, police said.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested during the raid and he is expected to appear before a prosecutor on charges of forming a criminal organization, carrying out explosions and arson attacks and possessing explosives.

The man was located in the housing complex, called the “Prosfygika” as it was originally built to house Asia Minor refugees in the 1930s.

Police said that after the man was arrested, groups of people gathered at the scene, climbed onto the roof and threw objects – stones, building materials and other objects – at its officers.

Police proceeded to detain more than 50 people.