NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria

Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria
[AP]

Turkey has the right to take care of its own problems in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as his country’s armed forces continued a major air operation targeting a Kurdish militia in the region.

Erdogan, who was making a speech to his AK Party’s lawmakers in parliament, has signalled a possible ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG forces in Syria after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border in recent days. [Reuters]

Turkey Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says
NEWS

Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says

Erdogan expanding scope of threat
NEWS

Erdogan expanding scope of threat

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale

Erdogan says military threat to Greece a ‘basic principle’
NEWS

Erdogan says military threat to Greece a ‘basic principle’

Erdogan makes drilling plans clear
NEWS

Erdogan makes drilling plans clear

Cavusoglu issues fresh threat against Greece
NEWS

Cavusoglu issues fresh threat against Greece