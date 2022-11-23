NEWS

Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says

[AP]

Turkey’s Russian-made surface-to-air missile batteries are ready for action and will be used if the country is threatened, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said. 

“The S-400 is in place and ready for use,” Akar told the parliament’s planning and budget committee in Ankara Tuesday, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

“If any threats arise, we will decide where and how to use it,” Akar said.

Washington says the S-400 missiles are incompatible with NATO systems.

