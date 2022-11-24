Transplants lagging due to inadequate organ donations

Experts are warning that if organ donation does not increase, many patients who need a transplant in Greece won’t get one.

During a presentation on Wednesday of the Organmeetings information program at the Onassis Cultural Center, Yiouli Menoudakou, head of the National Transplantation Organization’s (NTO) Transplant Coordination Department, said 11,500 kidney patients undergo five-hour dialyses three times a week in Greece and the average wait for transplants is eight years. In Spain the corresponding time is six months to a year.

There are 4-5 donors per million population each year in Greece – about 50 donors – with an average of 120 solid organ transplants performed.

Under the aegis of the NTO and the Onassis Heart Surgery Center, the Organmeetings program includes educational webinars for adults. The first events will take place on January 25, March 22 and May 24.