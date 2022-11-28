Government monitors opinion polls for warning signs

With elections, possibly two of them, looming in the first half of 2023, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his aides are closely following opinion polls for signs that ruling New Democracy’s lead might be weakening.

In one of the latest batch of polls, opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, who has been consistently trailing Mitsotakis in voters’ preferences, appeared, for the first time, to have a lead as the best equipped to deal with issues of transparency. This was seen as an indication of how the recent phone-bugging revelations have impacted opinion.

The wiretapping issue may be pretty low among voters’ concerns, but experts point out that centrist voters, the ones who may decide whether Mitsotakis will continue to govern, are especially concerned.

Mitsotakis’ aides agree that the issue must not be left to fester and be part of a “wear and tear combination” of factors that could prove harmful at the polls.