Health authorities on Tuesday announced a total of 43,914 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the period from November 21 to November 27, of which 28% were reinfections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 118 virus-related deaths and 93 intubations.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,404,690, with a total of 34,309 virus-related deaths.