Ertflix clocks up 9.7 million visits in October

Ertflix, the state broadcaster ERT’s movie and television series streaming platform, now attracts 2 million video views a week and received 9.7 million visits in October, ERT chairman Konstantinos Zoulas said on Tuesday.

The platform, which was launched two-and-a-half years ago, now contains “more than 5,000 film titles, children’s and sports documentary series and ERT archive shows,” Zoulas said.

ERT’s fiction series proved the most popular content, with many series also available with English subtitles, he said.

The visitor statistics for the site “confirms that viewers have built a new habit of watching TV programs, where a large number of citizens choose to watch their favorite programs at the time they want and not when they are broadcast on TV,” he said.

Greeks abroad now have access to Ertflix via Roku media players, he added. [ERT]