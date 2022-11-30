Dendias: No place for revisionism in 21st century

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hammered home the point again on Tuesday that there is no room for revisionism in the modern world. In Bucharest at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, he added that Greece, in contrast to Turkey, supports the NATO accession of Sweden and Finland.

“We support Ukraine. But in general, we are against any revisionism. And our firm principles are the observance of international law and the protection of the independence and territorial integrity of all states. The conclusion from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is clear: Revisionism has no place in the 21st century,” he said.

Meanwhile, dismissing claims by Ankara that Greece is oppressing its Muslim minority in Thrace, MP for Rodopi and former deputy foreign minister Evripidis Stylianidis stressed, “We have successfully built an open democratic society in Thrace – a model of democracy, not only for the East but also for the West.”