NEWS

Dendias: No place for revisionism in 21st century

Dendias: No place for revisionism in 21st century
[Greek Foreign Ministry]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias hammered home the point again on Tuesday that there is no room for revisionism in the modern world. In Bucharest at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, he added that Greece, in contrast to Turkey, supports the NATO accession of Sweden and Finland.

“We support Ukraine. But in general, we are against any revisionism. And our firm principles are the observance of international law and the protection of the independence and territorial integrity of all states. The conclusion from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is clear: Revisionism has no place in the 21st century,” he said. 

Meanwhile, dismissing claims by Ankara that Greece is oppressing its Muslim minority in Thrace, MP for Rodopi and former deputy foreign minister Evripidis Stylianidis stressed, “We have successfully built an open democratic society in Thrace – a model of democracy, not only for the East but also for the West.” 

Diplomacy NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid
NEWS

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

Defense Minister meets with NATO Secretary General
NEWS

Defense Minister meets with NATO Secretary General

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately
NEWS

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately

Greek Parliament ratifies Sweden and Finland NATO bid
NEWS

Greek Parliament ratifies Sweden and Finland NATO bid

Greece lodges complaint over NATO message on Turkey’s Victory Day
NEWS

Greece lodges complaint over NATO message on Turkey’s Victory Day