Seismic activity is not common in southern Evia, say experts

The seismic activity of recent days in southern Evia was preceded by two months of pre-seismic activity, according to scientists who said this has provided valuable knowledge about the region that, due to its low seismicity, has not been of particular concern.

“There has been pre-seismic activity in the area for two months,” seismologist Vassilis Karastathis, deputy director at the Athens Geodynamic Institute, told Kathimerini.

A moderate tremor measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rattled the island of Evia and Athens on Tuesday, followed by a succession of aftershocks. As a result of its low seismicity, southern Evia is not one of the areas that has been systematically studied, Karastathis noted.

“The quakes of the past few days give scientists new information about faults in the region and the mechanisms of origin of the earthquakes… in no way can we say this area suddenly became highly seismic,” he said.