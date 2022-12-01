NEWS

Seismic activity is not common in southern Evia, say experts

Seismic activity is not common in southern Evia, say experts
[Shutterstock]

The seismic activity of recent days in southern Evia was preceded by two months of pre-seismic activity, according to scientists who said this has provided valuable knowledge about the region that, due to its low seismicity, has not been of particular concern. 

“There has been pre-seismic activity in the area for two months,” seismologist Vassilis Karastathis, deputy director at the Athens Geodynamic Institute, told Kathimerini.

A moderate tremor measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rattled the island of Evia and Athens on Tuesday, followed by a succession of aftershocks. As a result of its low seismicity, southern Evia is not one of the areas that has been systematically studied, Karastathis noted. 

“The quakes of the past few days give scientists new information about faults in the region and the mechanisms of origin of the earthquakes… in no way can we say this area suddenly became highly seismic,” he said. 

Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Engineers to check Evia buildings following strong earthquakes
NEWS

Engineers to check Evia buildings following strong earthquakes

Two quakes rattle Greek island, no major damage reported
NEWS

Two quakes rattle Greek island, no major damage reported

Another quake, 5.0-magnitude this time, shakes Athens
NEWS

Another quake, 5.0-magnitude this time, shakes Athens

Schools closed following quake in rare spot
NEWS

Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Evia rattled by series of earthquakes
NEWS

Evia rattled by series of earthquakes

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
NEWS

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic