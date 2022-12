The City of Athens will light up its Christmas tree in an event held on Athens’ Syntagma square on at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The 21-metre-high tree, which travelled from the town of Karpenissi to Athens, will be illuminated by 5km of 40,000 small lights and decorated by hundreds of ornaments.

Municipal crews have decorated more than 120km of Christmas lights to the districts and neighbourhoods of Athens this year.

[AMNA]