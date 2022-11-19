NEWS

Deadline for hotel near Acropolis to demolish extra floors

Deadline for hotel near Acropolis to demolish extra floors
[InTime News]

The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, has given the Municipality of Athens three months to demolish the top two floors and roof terrace of the Coco-Mat hotel in the neighborhood of Makrigiannis near the Acropolis.

This came after the Supreme Court’s Compliance Council noted the municipality had failed to comply with a decision over two years ago by the CoS that annulled the building’s permit because it had not been approved by the Culture Ministry. That decision ruled that the 2017 permit and its 2019 revision – under which the building was erected with a height of 33 meters – was illegal. 

It had also criticized the state for not establishing special building conditions for the area around the Acropolis. It further held that the permit should have been issued by the Culture Ministry following a recommendation from the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), and not the Ephorate of Antiquities. 

City Life Property Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens Municipal Police to have more powers and staff
NEWS

Athens Municipal Police to have more powers and staff

Thessaloniki street to be renamed after slain student
NEWS

Thessaloniki street to be renamed after slain student

Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters
NEWS

Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters

Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed
NEWS

Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed

Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary
NEWS

Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary

More backlash against Exarchia metro
NEWS

More backlash against Exarchia metro