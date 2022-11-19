Removal of abandoned vehicles frees up spaces

The Municipality of Athens has removed and destroyed more than 3,150 abandoned cars and 2,500 motorcycles from the city’s streets since September 2019. The vehicles are then recycled so that their materials can be reused and the environment is not polluted.

Currently authorities are in the process of removing another 240 more vehicles from the streets while 1,000 have been identified as possibly abandoned.

“Every square meter of public space is necessary for Athens. We have managed to free up valuable parking spaces for residents and professionals,” said Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The period between the identification of an abandoned vehicle and its removal is three months. A vehicle may be in the same place for a long time but that does not mean that the owner no longer wants it. “If the vehicle’s registration fees for 2022 are paid, we cannot take any action,” said municipality official Nikos Avramidis.