NEWS

Removal of abandoned vehicles frees up spaces

Removal of abandoned vehicles frees up spaces

The Municipality of Athens has removed and destroyed more than 3,150 abandoned cars and 2,500 motorcycles from the city’s streets since September 2019. The vehicles are then recycled so that their materials can be reused and the environment is not polluted.

Currently authorities are in the process of removing another 240 more vehicles from the streets while 1,000 have been identified as possibly abandoned. 

“Every square meter of public space is necessary for Athens. We have managed to free up valuable parking spaces for residents and professionals,” said Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The period between the identification of an abandoned vehicle and its removal is three months. A vehicle may be in the same place for a long time but that does not mean that the owner no longer wants it. “If the vehicle’s registration fees for 2022 are paid, we cannot take any action,” said municipality official Nikos Avramidis.

City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deadline for hotel near Acropolis to demolish extra floors
NEWS

Deadline for hotel near Acropolis to demolish extra floors

Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters
NEWS

Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters

Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed
NEWS

Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed

Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary
NEWS

Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary

More backlash against Exarchia metro
NEWS

More backlash against Exarchia metro

Exarchia metro protests a ‘political fetish,’ says Athens mayor
NEWS

Exarchia metro protests a ‘political fetish,’ says Athens mayor