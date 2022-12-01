NEWS

Unemployment rate eases to 11.6% in October

The unemployment rate fell to 11.6% of the workforce in October from 12% in September and 13.3% in October 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

The number of people out of work totaled 542,941, down 12.6% compared with October 2021 and down 4.6% compared with September 2022.

The unemployment rate among women was 15.6% (17.6% in October last year) and among men 8.4% (10%), while in the 15-24 age group it was 27.3%, down from 32.3% last year.

The number of employed people was 4,138,113, up 99,900 from October 2021 but down 37,032 from September 2022.

Employment

