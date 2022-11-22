NEWS

Egypt to provide 5,000 farm workers to Greece in seasonal scheme

Egypt to provide 5,000 farm workers to Greece in seasonal scheme

Egypt will provide 5,000 seasonal workers to help meet the growing needs of Greece’s agricultural sector under a pilot scheme agreed by the two countries on Tuesday.

Greece’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the deal could be a “guide” for future agreements signed by Greece and the EU with third countries to combat irregular migration.

“We hope that the first Egyptian workers will be in the Greek fields to help harvest the next crop early next year,” Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said after signing the deal with his Egyptian counterpart Ihab Nasr.

The Egyptian farm workers will have the right to enter and stay in Greece for up to nine months before returning home.

Greece and Egypt signed an accord in 2020 designating their exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean, an area with promising oil and gas reserves.

They have been also looking to build an undersea cable that will carry power produced by renewables from North Africa to Europe, the first such infrastructure in the Mediterranean. [Reuters]

Agriculture Employment Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dutch king opens conference on sustainable farming in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Dutch king opens conference on sustainable farming in Thessaloniki

13.4 billion euros in EU funding approved for Greece’s agricultural sector
NEWS

13.4 billion euros in EU funding approved for Greece’s agricultural sector

Man arrested for stealing farm trailers in northern Greece
NEWS

Man arrested for stealing farm trailers in northern Greece

Bulgaria reports new bird flu outbreak at industrial farm
NEWS

Bulgaria reports new bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

Agriculture Ministry to set up horse registry
NEWS

Agriculture Ministry to set up horse registry

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm
NEWS

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm