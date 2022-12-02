Dendias, Xhacka discuss strengthening relations, Western Balkans in Athens

The strengthening of relations between Greece and Albania, as well as the European perspective of the Western Balkans, dominated Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of Albania Olta Xhacka at the foreign ministry in Athens on Friday.

As diplomatic sources noted that the meeting took place just a few days before Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ planned visit to Albania, with the two ministers exchanging views on further deepening bilateral relations in all sectors.

“In this context they discussed the delimitation of the maritime zones and the Exclusive Economic Zones between the two coutnries, in the context of an in-principle agreement to bring the issue before The Hague (at the International Court of Justice),” the same sources said.

Additionally, the European perspective of the Western Balkans was discussed ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit to be held in Tirana on December 6, 2022. [AMNA]