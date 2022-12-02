NEWS

Car of Italian diplomat targeted in Athens

Car of Italian diplomat targeted in Athens

Arsonists targeted a vehicle owned by an Italian diplomat in Athens, destroying the car and damaging another.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, pouring flammable liquid over the car belonging to Susanna Schlein, an adviser of the Italian Embassy, which was sitting in the parking lot of the apartment building in the northern suburb of Papagou, before torching it.

Police are investigating the incident. The motive behind the attack was not clear.

The attack was condemned by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “I called Susanna Schlein to express my solidarity,” he tweeted.

Tajani, who is expected in the Greek capital Friday for a gathering of the European People’s Party, said he would meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visit the Italian Embassy.

Terrorism Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek national injured in Istanbul terror attack
NEWS

Greek national injured in Istanbul terror attack

Greece expresses shock, conveys condolences over Istanbul terror attack
NEWS

Greece expresses shock, conveys condolences over Istanbul terror attack

Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack
NEWS

Greek foreign ministry ‘deeply shocked’ by Oslo terror attack

Greece condemns latest Tel Aviv terrorist attack
NEWS

Greece condemns latest Tel Aviv terrorist attack

Greece condemns Tel Aviv shooting
NEWS

Greece condemns Tel Aviv shooting

Athens condemns Hadera terrorist attack
NEWS

Athens condemns Hadera terrorist attack