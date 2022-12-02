Car of Italian diplomat targeted in Athens

Arsonists targeted a vehicle owned by an Italian diplomat in Athens, destroying the car and damaging another.

Police said the arsonists struck in the pre-dawn hours of Friday, pouring flammable liquid over the car belonging to Susanna Schlein, an adviser of the Italian Embassy, which was sitting in the parking lot of the apartment building in the northern suburb of Papagou, before torching it.

Police are investigating the incident. The motive behind the attack was not clear.

The attack was condemned by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “I called Susanna Schlein to express my solidarity,” he tweeted.

Tajani, who is expected in the Greek capital Friday for a gathering of the European People’s Party, said he would meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visit the Italian Embassy.