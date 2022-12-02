NEWS

FM meets with new AJC head Ted Deutch

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the new CEO of the American Jewish Committee Ted Deutch on Friday.

“FM Nikos Dendias met today with Ted Deutch, CEO of AJC Global, and congratulated him on his new position,” announced a statement by the Foreign Ministry released on social media, adding that the two men had a “fruitful discussion on Greek-US strategic relations, Greek-Israeli multifaceted cooperation, and current international developments, with a focus on the Eastern Mediterranean”.

