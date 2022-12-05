PM in Tirana on Tuesday to attend EU-Western Balkans

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the EU-Western Balkans summit being held in Tirana on Tuesday.

After participating in the summit at 12 p.m., the Greek premier will meet with Archbishop of Tirana, Durres & All Albania Anastasios at 6 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with the President of the Albanian Parliament Lindita Nikolla, and at 7:45 p.m. with the Albanian President Bajram Begaj.

At 8:00 p.m., the Greek Prime Minister will meet with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, followed by an official dinner hosted by the Albanian prime minister.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis will visit members of the Greek ethnic minority at Himarë (Chimarra), Livadhja (Livadia) and Derviçan (Dervitsani).

The EU-Western Balkans summit is the first-ever summit between EU and Western Balkan leaders to take place in the Western Balkan region, according to the European Council. [AMNA]