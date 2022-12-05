US Under-Sec of State calls Greece a regional hub of digital and energy services

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Jose Fernandez, in a recorded message on Monday to the 33rd Greek Economic Summit, said that Greece is seen more and more as a regional hub for digital and energy services. He particularly emphasized LNG as Greece is turning into a regional LNG hub that may, potentially, cover the needs of Greece, Southeastern Europe, the Balkans, Moldova and Ukraine, he said.

He praised Greece’s policies for the environment, calling it an excellent example, and stated that the USA will continue to cooperate with Greece in initiatives for clean energy and sustainability that integrate the best of Greek and US innovation.

“When Greece and the USA cooperate, everyone benefits. Our friendship was built on a remarkable 200-year friendship and was forged in the common struggle for freedom and democratic values,” he said.

Fernandez welcomed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech at the UN Climate Summit (COP27) held in Egypt while, in terms of bilateral relations, he noted that the Greek-US alliance was founded on shared values, as well as the shared passion for democracy, innovation, equality, rule of law and self-determination.

He referred to the bilateral trade in goods and services, noting that this exceeds 6 billion dollars, and said that Greek-US trade and investment relations are becoming stronger and stronger, with the Greek-American Chamber of Commerce having directly contributed to this.

Additionally, Fernandez spoke of a “historically difficult geopolitical situation in Europe and the world” with Russia’s war in Ukraine provoking “an unprecedented international crisis in energy and food security.”

He highlighted Greece’s role, stating that the Greek government acted rapidly as a reliable and stable ally. Greece has shown extreme remarkable resilience and boldness both in the public and in the private sector, actively contributing to ending this crisis and containing its repercussions, he said.

Finally, Fernandez congratulated Greece for hosting the International Conference “Our Ocean” in 2024 and its participation in the Green Shipping Challenge that was launched a few weeks ago at COP27. [AMNA]