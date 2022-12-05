NEWS

Boy aged 11 dies in boiler blast in Serres

Boy aged 11 dies in boiler blast in Serres
[AMNA]

An 11-year-old boy was killed and two other pupils were injured in Serres, northern Greece, on Monday when their school’s boiler exploded during recess.

The boy was struck by the boiler room door, which was wrenched off its hinges by the blast.

“At 3.37 p.m. a third child (male, 11 years old) was brought to hospital by the ambulance service, suffering from severe head trauma, incompatible with signs of life,” stated the Serres General Hospital.

The two injured children, aged 6 and 10, were out of danger. “All necessary medical examinations (ultrasound, CAT scan, etc) were immediately conducted and the 10-year-old boy will be going home,” the hospital said, while the 6-year-old-boy was be taken to the Ippokrateio General Hospital in Thessaloniki for further observation as a precaution.

