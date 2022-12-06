Second batch of Rafale jets on the way

The second batch of six Rafale fighter jets out of the 24 that Greece has agreed to acquire from France is in the process of being delivered, according to Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The minister said in an interview with Action 24 television that the first two have arrived, a third arrived “the other day” and another is expected early next year.

He stressed that another six Rafale aircraft are expected “in 2023 and another six the year after that.”

Regarding Turkey’s repeated threats, he stressed that “deterrence is important and Greece has taken many steps in recent years.”