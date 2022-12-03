NEWS

Investigation underway into aircraftman’s shooting death

Investigation underway into aircraftman’s shooting death

The Greek Air Force general staff said on Saturday that an investigation is underway into the death of a Greek Air Force aircraftman who died as the result of a gunshot wound received while on duty.

The 19-year-old, who was identified only as Z.M. and was stationed in Aktion, western Greece, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, the general staff expressed its condolences to the young man’s family and loved ones.

Accident Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sergeant major found dead in military camp
NEWS

Sergeant major found dead in military camp

Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe
NEWS

Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe

Students injured in Piraeus Theater after part of stage collapses
NEWS

Students injured in Piraeus Theater after part of stage collapses

Mt Athos car accident leaves one dead
NEWS

Mt Athos car accident leaves one dead

Motorist dies in a collision with wild boar
NEWS

Motorist dies in a collision with wild boar

Air Force officer killed while attempting to cross avenue
NEWS

Air Force officer killed while attempting to cross avenue