Investigation underway into aircraftman’s shooting death

The Greek Air Force general staff said on Saturday that an investigation is underway into the death of a Greek Air Force aircraftman who died as the result of a gunshot wound received while on duty.

The 19-year-old, who was identified only as Z.M. and was stationed in Aktion, western Greece, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, the general staff expressed its condolences to the young man’s family and loved ones.