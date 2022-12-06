Army colonel charged with multiple bank robberies

A colonel in the Greek Army faces felony charges after being formally accused on Tuesday of holding up at least three Athens banks with the threat of violence.

The 53-year-old was arraigned on Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a bank the previous day in the southern Athens suburb of Argyroupoli by threatening tellers with a fake explosive device.

He was run down in nearby Dafni later on Monday and was found carrying a bag containing 2,500 euros in cash, the makeshift plastic contraption he wielded as the grenade, and the plastic gloves and a surgical mask he used to hide his identity.

Since his arrest, he has been linked to similar robberies against banks in.

According to reports, investigators had identified him in October as their chief suspect in previous robberies in Palio Faliro and Nea Smyrni, also on Athens’ southern coast. The man has also been accused in the past of forgery, fraud and embezzlement.

He reportedly told investigators that he carried out the robberies to cover gambling debts to loan sharks.