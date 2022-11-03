Ex-soccer star convicted of transphobia over 2017 post

A retired star of Greek soccer has been convicted to a commuted sentence of 10 months in prison and fined 5,000 euros over a transphobic social media post, in which he referred to gender reassignment as an “abomination” and likened trans people to pedophiles.

Former AEK and Greece player Vassilis Tsiartas made the offending post in 2017 to express his objection to the legalization of sex reassignment surgery.

“I hope the first sex changes are carried out on the children of those who ratified this abomination,” Tsiatras said in the post.

“Legitimize pedophiles too, to complete the crimes,” he added.

Tsiartas was taken to court by the president of the Transgender Association.