Foreign Ministry condemns Turkish statements on the Aegean islands

“The statements by Turkish officials regarding the demilitarization of the Aegean islands have been repeatedly rejected in their entirety with a series of arguments, which are included in the relevant letters that Greece has sent to the UN Secretary General,” a Foreign Ministry announcement said on Wednesday.

“The dispute of the sovereignty of the Greek islands and the increase of tension in the Aegean through threats of war have been condemned as a whole by the international community,” it added.

“Respecting international law and the law of the sea, Greece once again rejects the Turkish unilateral claims in total and characterizes the repeated threats of war as wholly unacceptable,” it added. [AMNA]

