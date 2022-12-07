NEWS

Police seize thousands of contraband cigarettes in northern Greece

Police seize thousands of contraband cigarettes in northern Greece

The Hellenic Police announced the seizure of a total of 16,500 contraband packs of cigarettes, as well as 30 kilograms of contraband rolling tobacco, on Tuesday after conducting an investigation into tobacco smuggling in the region of Rodopi, northern Greece.

The investigating officers, from the Komotini police department, seized the contraband items after stopping and searching two vehicles.

The two drivers were arrested and will be led before the Rodopi Magistrates Court Prosecutor.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police: Nine held following Exarchia clashes
NEWS

Police: Nine held following Exarchia clashes

Anniversary of boy’s murder marked by riots
NEWS

Anniversary of boy’s murder marked by riots

Army colonel charged with multiple bank robberies
NEWS

Army colonel charged with multiple bank robberies

Protesters of teenager’s shooting close Athens’ Mesogeion Avenue
NEWS

Protesters of teenager’s shooting close Athens’ Mesogeion Avenue

Police officer appears in court over teen shooting
NEWS

Police officer appears in court over teen shooting

Tension simmering over police shooting of Roma teen
NEWS

Tension simmering over police shooting of Roma teen