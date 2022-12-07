Police seize thousands of contraband cigarettes in northern Greece

The Hellenic Police announced the seizure of a total of 16,500 contraband packs of cigarettes, as well as 30 kilograms of contraband rolling tobacco, on Tuesday after conducting an investigation into tobacco smuggling in the region of Rodopi, northern Greece.

The investigating officers, from the Komotini police department, seized the contraband items after stopping and searching two vehicles.

The two drivers were arrested and will be led before the Rodopi Magistrates Court Prosecutor.