PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation

Eva Kaili, a PASOK MEP and European Parliament Vice-President, has been expelled from the party following investigations by the Belgian authorities into allegations of corruption.

“Following the latest developments and the investigation of the Belgian authorities into the corruption of European officials, PASOK’s MEP Eva Kaili has been expelled from the party by decision of President Nikos Androulakis,” announced the center-left party.

The Belgian newspaper Le Soir reports that the authorities have conducted searches in the MEP’s apartment, and have arrested her partner in connection to the scandal.