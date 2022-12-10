Man arrested entering Greece with guns and drugs

A 23-year-old man from Syria was arrested on Friday by Greek border police for entering illegally into the country carrying eight guns and one kilo of crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested during a police operation in the area around the settlement of Gemisti, near the Evros River at the Greek-Turkish border. The weapons and drugs were found in the man’s backpack, police said.

He later appeared before a prosecutor. Authorities are also looking for an accomplice.