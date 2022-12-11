Belgian media report MEP among four arrested over corruption charges

MEP Eva Kaili is reported to be among the four people arrested over the weekend over corruption charges. Specifically, the four have been charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

“It is suspected that third parties in political and/or strategic positions within the European Parliament were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence the Parliament’s decisions,” stated the official announcement of the Belgian authorities on Sunday.

However, the announcement does not name the four suspects being held, only stating that two of the six people detained over the case have been released.