FM travelling to Paris to participate in Ukraine solidarity conference

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Paris on Tuesday to attend a conference on solidarity with Ukraine. The conference will be chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since February 2022 and the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Greece has provided more than seven million euros of humanitarian aid to the country according to the Foreign Ministry.

Greece has also committed itself to participate in the rebuilding of Ukraine after the war in several areas, including the protection of its cultural heritage (particularly in Odessa).  

