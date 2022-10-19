NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks Greece for tanks, EU bid, solidarity

[Intime News]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Greece for the supply of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and Athens’ support for Ukraine’s EU candidacy in a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Greece is handing over 40 of its Soviet-built BMP-1 IFVs to Ukraine in exchange for 40 Marder IFVs that will be delivered by Germany. Athens has so far received six German tanks.

“It is important for us that Greece supports Ukraine in overcoming all challenges. And we feel that support,” Zelenskyy said.

Dendias reiterated Greece’s “undivided solidarity” with Ukraine and fully condemned any attempt to change the country’s borders.

Earlier, the minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to whom he reiterated that Greece will continue to stand by the country and the Greek ethnic minority of the country.

It is Dendias’ third visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, having already traveled twice to Odessa.

 

Ukraine War Diplomacy

